New fire start in Hoback Canyon Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 30, 2020) — Late Sunday afternoon, the Sublette County Emergency Management Facebook page posted a notice of a fire start in Hoback Canyon near Cliff Creek and Highway 191/189.

The fire has been named the Shoal Creek Fire and is burning in timber and scrub on the northeast side of the Hoback River just west of the Bondurant Valley. There has been no report on acres burned, containment, or cause of the fire.

According to the Facebook post, two helicopters, various other aircraft, and Sublette County Unified Fire units were on scene involved in firefighting and containment efforts.

A post around 7:30 p.m. notified customers of Lower Valley Energy, who had lost electricity from Camp Creek up to the Upper Green River Valley, that power was expected to be restored Monday.

Meanwhile, the Lone Star Fire burning just south of Old Faithfull in Yellowstone National Park is listed at 960 total acres. Currently, 49 firefighters are on scene with engine crews continuing to assess the Old Faithful area for structure protection.