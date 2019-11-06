New Frontier Imaging, Health Dimensions Clinic no longer seeing patients

Patients have until Nov. 22 to access their records

By Ann Jantz, wyo4news.com

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 6, 2019) — New Frontier Imaging in Rock Springs issued a public notice late in October to let people know the business is no longer seeing patients.

New Frontier discontinued service as of Oct. 24. CEO Maria Crisler said the decision was heartbreaking but necessary at this point in time.

She, however, is looking to the future.

“I am hopeful New Frontier Imaging will continue to serve in some capacity in the near future,” Crisler told Wyo4News today.

New Frontier Imaging posted the following notice on its Facebook page:

“This has been a very difficult decision, but after 10 wonderful years of serving the patients of Sweetwater County, New Frontier Imaging is closing its doors. You may access your records in our office through Nov. 22, 2019. Aspen Medical Center, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, and Park City Hospital perform similar examinations, but you may call or stop by and request a transfer to any facility of your choice.”

“My staff and I have become very close to the patients and provider offices in our community over the years and would like an opportunity to thank you personally for supporting us.”

New Frontier Imaging hosted a pot luck social on Oct. 28 to say “thank you” to patients “for your kindness and loyalty.”

Also closing its door is Health Dimensions Clinic, which is affiliated with New Frontier Imaging. The clinic sent out a letter which said it would discontinue seeing patients as of Nov. 1.

Crisler confirmed Health Dimensions will permanently close.

Louanna Bradley’s office in the clinic will be available to fill some prescriptions until Nov. 15, according to the letter.

The following notice was issued:

“Louanna Bradley’s patients may access other practitioners throughout the community to include but not limited to: Laura Heitz, Terry Donaldson. Stacy Thompson, Starla Leete and Castle Rock Medical Center in Green River.”

The letter also noted practitioner Teresa LeBlanc “has moved to Cedars Health and her patients can be seen as early as 10/28/2019.”

Crisler asks that people who come in to get their records to be patient, because every mammography file takes up to three hours to copy. She said the process is “really intense,” and it would be best to call in your request.

Patient records cannot be mailed, Crisler added.