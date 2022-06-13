New Green River police officer takes oath

Captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented badge to Dobson. Photo submitted by the City of Green River.

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — A new Police Office will be patrolling the streets of Green River following his swearing-in Monday morning at the Green River City Council Chambers.

City Administrator Reed Clevenger gave the oath of office to Brad Dobson. Dobson and his family moved to Green River in 2021 from Libby Montana. Dobson served as a Police Officer in Libby from 2009 to 2020. For the past 10 months, Dobson has been working for the Sweetwater County Public Defender’s office.

Dobson says, “Green River has been a very welcoming community and says there is a lot of community pride”. Dobson will hit the streets next week. Captain Shaun Sturlaugson presented Dobson with his badge, number 117.