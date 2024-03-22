New Green River Skyline Trail Project to begin next month

Submitted photo by City of Green River

March 22, 2024 — Press Release from the City of Green River

The Skyline Trail Project will provide a unique hiking experience for the outdoor enthusiast. Skyline will also serve those who suffer mobility challenges, including wheelchair-bound individuals. The project is an extension of the Green Belt Trail System. Construction is scheduled to begin this April.

Skyline Trail will start at Upland Way, proceed up South Hill, run along the ridge line, and drop behind Western Wyoming Community College. It will be a multi-use soft surface trail (not concrete or asphalt) measuring five feet wide and four miles long. It will follow the grade, slope, and materials expectations of a Federal Outdoor Developed Area.

Map provided by the City of Green River

Skyline Trail will have three trailheads with ADA-compliant parking lots. The trail will accommodate specifically designed adaptive trail wheelchairs, allowing individuals to enjoy the outdoor experience beyond the flat surfaces in the city. The trail will provide breathtaking views of the Green River Valley from nearly 1000 feet above the valley floor.

Dustin Shillcox Foundation Donation

The trail was originated by the Green River Green Belt Task Force (GBTF) in conjunction with The Dustin Shillcox Foundation.

Dustin Shillcox submitted photo.

Dustin Shillcox grew up and was educated in Green River. He was injured in a car accident in 2010, where he became paralyzed from the chest down. His determination, with the help of medical professionals, has allowed him to regain some physical abilities. Shillcox, who donated $100,000 to help see the Skyline Trail and other Green River ADA projects, is now a well-known motivational speaker.

Others have followed Shillcox’s Lead

Four major landowners, the City of Green River, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), Aggie Grazing (Sweetwater Royalties), and Western Wyoming Community College have allowed public access to their land. William H Smith Engineering has provided (at a greatly reduced cost) their expertise to map/engineer the trail. Searle Brothers Dirt Contractors has agreed to build the trail as long as the Green Belt Task Force/Shillcox Foundation provides them with the cost of consumables and fuel. They will provide the machines and operators without cost.

Monetary Donations are Still Needed

Despite all of the work of these volunteers, the Skyline Trail will not be completed in 2024 because of the lack of funds. If you would like to help, please contact John Freeman at [email protected] or Tom Wilson at [email protected], or the Green River Parks and Recreation Department at 307-872-6151.