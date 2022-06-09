New headliner for the 2022 Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews

Eddie Tuner – Photo submitted by the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Due to a family emergency, the headliner for the 16th annual Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews has changed. The festival will now feature Chicago native Eddie Turner on June 18, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Bunning Park.

Born in Cuba and raised in Chicago, IL, Eddie Turner got the musical bug when he was 12 and started to join rock and blues bands almost instantly. He would get his education by sneaking into the local clubs or hanging out in the alleys to hear the greats like Howlin’ Wolf, Jimmy Smith, and Chicago.

A diverse blend of rock, voodoo blues, and R&B peppered with African rhythms, Turner’s music moves the feet while simultaneously haunting the soul. Vintage guitar quoted his album Rise as “personal super-modern music with verve and drive.” Guitar Player Magazine praised Eddie – “Turner’s otherworldly, atmospheric guitar style colors the inventive disc, offering a modern take on a classic genre.”

Unlimited sampling will be available at Sweetwater Blues n’ Brews for one set price – $40 including admission (in advance). There will also be a VIP package available this year for $50, which includes exclusive admission to the park during the first hour of the event and a limited-edition pint glass. Tickets are available online in advance of this year’s event to save festival-goers time and money:

https://www.downtownrs.com/sweetwater-blues-n-brews/

This year’s dynamic line-up is as follows:

2:00 p.m. – Shandryn Trumble

3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – WY5

5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Eddie Turner (headliner)