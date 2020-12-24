New high school basketball polls released

Advertisement

(December 24, 2020) — In this week’s WyoPreps.com Coaches & Media Basketball Polls, Cheyenne Central is on top of the 4A poll. Neither Rock Springs nor Green River received any votes. Sheridan, Thunder Basin, Cheyenne East, and Campbell County round out the top five.

Lyman and Mountain View received votes in the boys 3A Poll to finish No. 6 and No. 8 this week. Worland is on top, followed by Lander, Powell, Douglas, and Rawlins.

Farson-Eden boys are in the second spot in the 1A poll behind Saratoga. Encampment, Utpon, and Southeast complete the top five.

In girls basketball, Green River holds down the fifth spot in the 4A poll with Thunder Basin with Natrona County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, completing the top five.

The Mountain View girls are No. 2 in the 3A poll behind Douglas. Lyman is at No. 4 just behind Wheatland with Lander at number five. Pinedale is rated at No. 7

The Farson-Eden girls did not receive any votes in this week 1A poll where Kaycee is No. 1.

Click here to see the complete WyoPrep.polls.