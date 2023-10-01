New Historical Museum exhibit opens at County Courthouse

Public Engagement Coordinator Aidan Brady of the museum staff with the Reynolds cataract boat now on display in the Community Room at the Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River. (Submitted photo)

October 1, 2023 — Press Release

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently opened a new dual-themed exhibit in the Community Room at the County Courthouse in Green River. The new exhibit officially opened on September 27, commemorating the 60th anniversary of Flaming Gorge Dam’s power plant going online.

President John F. Kennedy personally signaled the startup during a special ceremony in Salt Lake City on September 27, 1963.

The exhibit’s two-fold focus is on the dam’s construction, from 1958 to 1964, and the legacy of A.K. and Ellen Reynolds, who owned and operated a river-running service in the years before the Flaming Gorge Dam was completed. The exhibit’s centerpiece is one of the Reynolds’s two handmade wooden cataract boats, on long-term loan from the Uintah County Heritage Museum in Vernal.

Photo No. 8 – The freshly-completed Flaming Gorge Dam, 1964. (Submitted photo)

Also featured is a continuous showing of the film Face Your Danger – The Story of A . K . Reynolds & the Cataract Boat and film footage of the dam’s startup ceremony in 1963. In addition, the museum has prepared dozens of framed photographs for display on the walls of public areas throughout the courthouse, depicting the dam during its six years of construction.

Among the guests at the opening was Tamara Twitchell, the daughter of A.K. and Ellen Reynolds, a team member from the Uintah County Heritage Museum that transported the boat to Green River.

The exhibit is free and open to the public during normal courthouse hours, Monday through Friday.