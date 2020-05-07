New imaging center has open in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 7, 2020) — Dr. Cameron Evans has reopened a private full service imaging center in Rock Springs called Rock Creek Medical Imaging. The new imaging center is located at 2620 Commercial Way, Suite 10, occupying the same space as the former New Frontier Imaging.

Dr. Evans, an Interventional Neuro-Radiologist, will be providing advanced procedures for the patients in the Sweetwater County area including PICC Lines, Dialysis Ports, Tunnel Catheters, Lung and Breast Biopsies, Conscious Sedation, Joint Injections for Pain Management, and drainages.

Rock Creek Medical Imaging will also perform 3D mammography, CT, MRI, X-ray, Full Body Analysis Bone Dexa, and Ultrasound.

Rock Creek Medical Imaging will also continue the vein clinic as Dr. Emma DiPonio will be visiting once quarterly for EndoVenousLaserAblation treatments for varicosities.