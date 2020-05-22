New information on Memorial Day and meal opportunities from SCSD #1

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Sweetwater County School District #1 (SCSD #1) has released new information regarding Memorial Day and meal opportunities for families. Read the information for SCSD #1 families below:

Hello Sweetwater #1 Families,

Thank you for the support provided to the District, staff, and to your students these past nine weeks. Congratulations on completing the 2019/2020 school year and welcome to summer.

We wanted to share some new information with our families. We will not have meals delivered on Monday, May 25, 2020 due to the Memorial Day Holiday.

Beginning on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 meals will resume on schedule and we will also be adjusting two locations to our site list: Overland Elementary will be moved to Rock Springs Junior High and the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery site will be relocated to Walnut Elementary School. All other sites and times remain the same and an updated site list is provided below.

We have been given continued flexibility to help our students with meals over the weekends. These extra meals will be provided on Thursday to help with Thursday & Friday. Then on Friday, we will have extra meals to help with Saturday and Sunday. Although we won’t actually serve meals on Saturday and Sunday, we will have extra breakfast and lunch meals to help support our students over the weekend until meals resume the following Monday.

Free meals through Nutrition Services are available for all students and any individual under the age of 19, enrolled student or not. All individuals under the age of 19 are eligible to eat for free. This opportunity also includes children that are not school age (i.e. 3-year-olds, toddlers, etc.).

Breakfast and lunch opportunities will be available at the same time, Monday through Friday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the following sites:

Northpark Elementary School, 1 Northpark Drive

Reliance Trailer Court (north side by playground), 50 Reliance Road

Walnut Elementary School, 1115 Walnut Street

SCM Parish Center Parking Lot, 633 Bridger Avenue

Imperial Apartments, Imperial Drive

Kum & Go (right-hand side), 9th Street

Tegler & Associates (across from Grubb’s Drive-In), 1125 Pilot Butte Avenue

Desert View Elementary School Parking Lot, 1900 Desert Boulevard

Gateway Trailer Park (the dirt lot), 222 Gateway Boulevard

Rock Springs High School (garage doors on James Drive), 1375 James Drive

Rock Springs Junior High (back of the school by the tennis courts and track), 3500 Foothill Boulevard

Winterhawk and Raindance mailboxes

Volcic Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 166 Foothill Boulevard

Purple Sage Mobile Home Park (by the mailboxes), 45 Purple Sage Road

Superior – Berta and Main, Superior, WY

Point of Rocks (Conoco Station), Point of Rocks, WY

Farson-Eden School parking lot, Highway 28 Farson, WY

Desert School (Wamsutter) parking lot, 235 Bugas Wamsutter, WY

Second chance breakfast and lunch opportunities will continue to be available from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday through Friday at the following sites:

Families will need to practice social distancing when buses arrive for deliveries. Children do not need to be present and breakfast and lunch meals can be picked up by parents/guardians.

Have a safe weekend!