New Library Service provides digital comics and graphic novels

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Library System is excited to announce the addition of Comics Plus to its eBook services.

Comics Plus is a digital library platform that delivers tens of thousands of digital comics, graphic novels, and manga to library patrons. Titles are accessible with a library card using a smartphone, tablet, or web browser and downloadable to multiple devices. There is never a wait to read, and never any holds to manage. All titles are available for unlimited access and simultaneous use.

“Graphic novels, which are novels written in comic strip form, and manga, which are Japanese comics, are extremely popular right now – especially among youth and young adults,” said Library Director Lindsey Travis. “Comics Plus is a great way to expand the library’s collection with items that we would not otherwise be able to purchase, and provide a way for patrons to access them anytime, and from anywhere.”

Comics Plus offers thousands of titles for a wide range of age groups and many genres – and new titles are offered every month.

To access Comics Plus, patrons can visit the library’s website at sweetwaterlibraries.com and click on the Comics Plus link at the top of the page. The link will bring patrons to the LibraryPass/Comics Plus site, where they will input their library card number and PIN. Alternatively, patrons can download the LibraryPass/Comics Plus app to their smartphone or other device and use their library card and PIN to access the service.