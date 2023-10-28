New look Cowboys win lone exhibition game

University of Wyoming photo

October 28, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

Newcomer Sam Griffin scored a game-high 24 points, and fellow new team member Akuel Kot added 22 points as Wyoming posted a 79-67 exhibition win over Metro State on Friday night in Laramie. Griffin, a transfer from Tulsa, and Kot, who played last season at Fort Lewis College in Colorado, combined to make 21 free throws as the Wyoming Cowboys pulled away late to seal the win. In total, 32 of Wyoming’s 79 points came from the charity stripe.

After the contest, Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder said, “We needed a good game like this against a good Division II team. Our guys needed to be pushed and executed, and I thought our guys did a really good job understanding that they needed to get better one trip down the floor at a time.”

For the game, Wyoming’s advantage inside was evident as they out-rebounded the Roadrunners 44-34 and also had a 34-18 edge in points in the paint. The Cowboys also outscored Metro 11-5 in second-chance points as they posted five more offensive boards.

The Cowboys got solid contributions off the bench as Oleg Kojenets posted eight points and grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds. Cam Manyawu scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds, along with a couple of steals.

After the game, Wyoming Head Coach Jeff Linder said, “I think first, I’m grateful to be back out on the floor coaching. Down the stretch last season, I wasn’t able to do that, so I’m really grateful for the opportunity to coach a group of guys that the people of Wyoming will be really proud of.”

UW will open the regular season on Tuesday, November 7, by hosting Northern New Mexico. All Wyoming Cowboy basketball games will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 9KSIT.com.