New look Rock Springs and Green River City Council meet tonight

(January 5, 2021) — Yesterday evening in Rock Springs, Tim Robinson, Brent Bettolo, Larry Hickerson, and Rob Zotto were sworn in as members of the Rock Springs City Council. Robinson, Bettolo, and Hickerson are all new council members, while Zotti won re-election this past November. The new-look council will have their first meeting tonight at City Hall at 7 p.m. (See tonight’s agenda here).

The Green River City Council will also be meeting tonight in regular session at 6:30 p.m. Just before tonight’s meeting, Sherry Bushman, George Jost, and Robert Berg will be sworn in as members of the council. (See tonight’s agenda here)