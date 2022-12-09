New Medical Staff Officers elected at MHSC

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 9, 2022 – The Medical Staff of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County has elected new officers for the coming year.

During a recent meeting, the medical staff elected to retain General Surgeon Brianne Crofts, MD, as president, and Hospitalist Alicia Gray, MD, as vice president. Anesthesiologist Steven Croft, MD, will serve as secretary/treasurer.

The MHSC Medicine Department elected to retain Nephrologist Rahul Pawar, MD, as chairman, and Internal Medicine Israel Stewart, DO, as vice chairman.

The MHSC Surgery Department elected Anesthesiologist Benjamin Jensen, DO, as chairman. Orthopedic Surgeon Tony Pedri, MD, will continue to serve as vice chairman.

Melinda Poyer, DO, is employed as the hospital’s chief medical officer.