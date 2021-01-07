New Museum Exhibit at the Eden Valley Community Center

Advertisement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 7, 2021)

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 7, 2021) — A new exhibit from the Sweetwater County Historical Museum is now on display at the Eden Valley Community Center in Farson.

“Celebrating Historic Eden Valley” provides vivid images of early life in the Farson-Eden area, including photographs of the Eden Valley Hotel, the first school bus in the valley, the old Whitehair Hall, and members of the Farson-Eden Women’s Progress Club. Local residents will recognize many of their ancestral family and friends in the exhibit.

Settlement of Eden Valley began in 1907 as a result of the Carey Act. Also known as the Federal Desert Land Act, this legislation was introduced in Congress by Senator Joseph Carey of Wyoming. The act was designed to encourage agricultural development in semi-arid western states by creating irrigation projects. These projects were managed by private companies, including the John M. Farson Sons & Company, for whom the community of Farson is named.

Most of the photographs in the exhibit are from “Eden Valley Voices: A Centennial Celebration of Stories,” published by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in 2008. The book is a compilation of historical accounts of life in the valley and is available at the museum and through other booksellers.

Sweetwater County Commissioner Lauren Schoenfeld, a Farson native, provided support for the production of the exhibit. Stephanie Neese, the Eden Valley Community Center’s caretaker, helped install the exhibit and praised it as “awesome.”

To schedule a visit to the Eden Valley Community Center and check out the County Museum’s exhibits, contact Stephanie at (307) 371-9298.