New museum exhibit opens Wednesday at County Courthouse

A.K. Reynolds partnered with his brother-in-law, Mike Hallacy, and C.C. “Lug” Larsen, to build two cataract boats. In preparation for a special river expedition around 1950, they painted REYNOLDS-HALLACY RIVER EXPEDITIONS on the sides of both. They could carry the oarsman, two passengers, and about 700 pounds of gear and supplies in covered compartments. (Photo submitted by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum)

September 23, 2023 — Press Release

A hand-built wooden boat that belonged to a river-running operation on the Green River over half a century ago will be the centerpiece of a new historical exhibit at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, according to the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.

A.K. Reynolds (son of Green River Star publisher Adrian Reynolds) and his wife Ellen owned and operated the service in the years before the Flaming Gorge Dam was completed. The exhibit’s theme is a dual commemoration of Reynolds’s legacy as well as the 60th anniversary of the Flaming Gorge Dam going officially online as a power generator on September 27, 1963, when President John F. Kennedy personally signaled the startup.

The Reynolds boat – which is on long-term loan from the Uintah County Heritage Museum in Vernal, Utah – and related exhibits will be on display in the courthouse’s Community Room, along with a continuous showing of the film Face Your Danger – The Story of A . K . Reynolds & the Cataract Boat. In addition, the museum has prepared dozens of framed photographs for display on the walls of public areas throughout the courthouse, depicting the dam during its six years of construction, from 1958 to 1964.

The exhibit’s opening is set for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, in the Community Room at the County Courthouse in Green River. The public is invited, and refreshments will be served.