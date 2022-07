New Mustang Loop Trail cleanup this morning

July 11, 2022 — Today, the Rock Springs Beautification Committee will be hosting a cleanup of the new Mustang Loop Trail behind Western Wyoming Community College. The cleanup event will take place between 10 a.m. and noon.

The official unveiling of the Mustang Loop Trail will occur tomorrow at noon.

The trail, located just west of the Western campus, offers in-city biking, running, and hiking option. Work on the project began in 2021, with much of the work and funding being provided by volunteers, local businesses and the City of Rock Springs.