New “No Parking” signs appear on Green River dirt lot

Wyo4News photo

March 11, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A recent Facebook post by the Green River Police Department informs residents and visitors that parking is no longer allowed on a dirt lot between the Travelodge and Wild Horse Canyon Road. The City of Green River owns the lot.

The post states, “Due to the City closure of the lot, officers will contact owners for the next few weeks to have the vehicles currently parked in the lot moved. Parking violations will be enforced for any vehicle not moved.”

According to the Green River Police Department (GRPD), “The lot was closed for public use after complaints were received regarding damage to the lot (ruts caused by use during wet conditions). Discussions are taking place as to how the lot will be approached in the future, but for the time being, it’s closed until a decision is made, and so the damage can be repaired.”

The vacant lot was a popular place for over-the-road vehicles to park during severe weather or the closing of I-80, but GRPD is saying for now, “The lot will remain closed to all parking, even during storms.”

The Green River Street Department is handling plans to repair the damage and any future use.