New pharmacy director joins MHSC

Brendan Gemelli – Photo Courtesy of MHSC

June 21, 2024 – Wyo4News

Brendan Gemelli comes to Rock Springs from Rawlins. As a pharmacist, Brendan Gemelli says he loves being able to make a tangible difference in people’s lives. As the new Pharmacy Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Gemelli said what drives him is a patient’s well-being.

“What drives me as a pharmacist is being able to make tangible differences within people’s lives and their well-being,” he said. It’s rewarding to know that my knowledge and expertise can contribute directly to improving someone’s quality of life, whether that impact is direct or indirect. Healthcare and pharmacy are constantly evolving, and I am able to continually bridge knowledge gaps between new research, technologies, and treatments.”

MHSC Chief Clinical Officer Kari Quickenden is pleased to have someone familiar with the area and with ample experience.

“We are excited to have Brendan join the team,” Quickenden said. “He understands small communities and knows the area well. He will be a great addition to our strong pharmacy team.”

Gemelli comes to MHSC from Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins. Gemelli first joined Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in August 2022 as a Cardinal Health pharmacy intern. He then worked as a staff pharmacist and finally as the Director of Pharmacy beginning in April 2023.

“I started my education at Western Wyoming Community College and enjoyed my time in Rock Springs,” he said. “I felt like the community had a friendly atmosphere and a close-knit feeling.

“The move also presents a great opportunity to grow as a manager, allowing me to make a meaningful impact on the hospital and the community,” he said. “Embracing both the professional and personal aspects of life in Rock Springs, I am excited to contribute to the community.”

At Sweetwater Memorial, Gemelli joins a leadership team of more than 35 professionals. As a contract employee with Cardinal Health, he will oversee the department’s nine full-time and three part-time employees, as well as all Pharmacy Department operations.

He received a Bachelor of Applied Science, Kinesiology, and Health Promotions from the University of Wyoming in 2018 and a Doctor of Pharmacy from UW in 2022.

For more on this and all Sweetwater Memorial has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.