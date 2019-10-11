New pharmacy will open in Green River in January

Green River, Wyoming — Dr. Alma Killpack today announced that K-Pack Pharmacy will open it first location in Green River in January of 2020.

K-Pack Pharmacy will be a retail pharmacy with an emphasis on complete patient care. Patients in the area will be able to fill prescriptions in a timely matter, along with access to other premium health and wellness products.

Mail meds, drive-up window, and delivery services will also be available.

The need for a second pharmacy in Green River existed and “we’re excited to be able to service our hometown,” Killpack said.

This new pharmacy location demonstrates Dr. Killpack’s commitment to delivering high-quality health care when and how patients need it in Southwest Wyoming. The space will have an inviting home like feeling as “we look to make these communities part of the K-Pack Family.”

The Pharmacy will be located on Upland Way across from Green River High School and next door to Desert View Eye Care.

Dr. Killpack is a graduate of the University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy. He has been a practicing pharmacist for over 10 years. He is fluent in Spanish and welcomes those that are Spanish speaking. Patients who seek treatment through K-Pack pharmacy can expect the utmost professionalism from the K-Pack Family, according to the press release.

More information will be available in the coming weeks.