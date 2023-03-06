New program and instructor added to WWCC’s curriculum

Western Wyoming Community College

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College will offer a new Outdoor Recreation Associate Degree and Wilderness Skills Certificate in fall 2023. This degree and certificate will provide students with practical knowledge and skills to use in the outdoor recreation sector. The program will be led by one of Western’s newest instructors, Clemencia C. Caporale.

The Wyoming Community College Commission (WCCC) approved Western’s application to offer an outdoor recreation associate degree, along with a wilderness skills certificate, at their February 17th meeting. These areas of study will fall under Western’s new Outdoor Program.

The outdoor recreation degree can be completed in two years as a full-time student. In the program, students will learn the necessary skills to teach, facilitate, plan, and lead others on outdoor recreation experiences. The program is hands-on, applying knowledge from the classroom to the field. Coursework for the degree is diverse with classes ranging from Wilderness First Aid & Survival, Leave No Trace Training & Land Ethics, to Public Speaking, and Applied Risk Management.

The wilderness skills certificate can be completed in just a semester and a half with 23 credits. The certificate will provide students with the ability to plan safe outdoor experiences in the backcountry, facilitate educational groups, and manage risk in various outdoor settings. Part of the coursework includes training in wilderness first aid and ‘Leave No Trace’.

The addition of this new degree and certificate will assist students in pursuing jobs in the great outdoors. According to the Wyoming Business Council, the second largest industry in Wyoming is tourism, which brought in $2.9 billion dollars to Wyoming’s economy in 2022. Coursework will allow students to gain the necessary skills to take jobs such as park rangers (state or national), park managers (state or national), outdoor recreation guides, camp counselors, and more.

Sarah Pauley, Western’s School of Math & Science Chair said, “The Outdoor Recreation program is an excellent addition to Western’s offerings, and we are excited for students to enroll in the program this fall. The unique outdoor culture and recreational opportunities available in Western’s service area are prime reasons why this program will thrive in southwest Wyoming.”

Clemencia C. Caporale, Western’s new Assistant Professor of Outdoor Recreation has a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology: Outdoor Education and a master’s in environmental education from Audobon Expedition Institute, Lesley University in Cambridge Massachusetts. Caporale has worked in higher education for over 20 years. She’s worked at community colleges and large universities. At Washington State University Caporale served as the Outdoor Coordinator for the University’s trips program, rental shop, climbing wall, and adventure facilitators. Caporale also brings a wealth of practical experience to her position at Western. She’s worked in wilderness therapy, the ski industry, commercial rafting, environmental education programming, and the National Park System. Prior to coming to Western Caporale worked at NOLS Wilderness Medicine in Lander, Wyoming for ten years.

In speaking of the new program and certificate Caporale explained that Wyoming, and Sweetwater County in particular, has a diverse array of ecosystems. “I think it is important for students to understand the value wilderness and the outdoors provide and gain respect for the natural resources. Building connections to the land and its history allows people to have meaningful experiences, which in turn will make people care about and appreciate what Wyoming has to offer,” said Caporale.