New remote fire detected in the southeast corner of Yellowstone National Park

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — A new fire has been reported in Yellowstone National Park (YNP):
At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, a ranger on a backcountry patrol in the Heart Lake area (southeast corner of YNP) detected the new Hancock Fire.
The 0.1-acre fire is believed to be lightning-ignited, since a strike was seen very close to that location a few days prior.
The tree that is on fire is smoldering, with no open flame.
Since the fire has low spread potential and is located in a remote area, several miles from a trail, fire staff will monitor it and will not take direct action.
There are no closures in the area. Campsites and trails remain open.
The Lone Star Fire continues to burn, yet with minimal activity. For more information, visit Current Fire Activity.
Fire danger in the YNP area remains very high and campfires in the backcountry are not allowed. All residents and visitors can assist fire efforts by following fire restrictions to reduce the potential of additional starts.