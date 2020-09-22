New remote fire detected in the southeast corner of Yellowstone National Park

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (September 22, 2020) — A new fire has been reported in Yellowstone National Park (YNP):

At about 11:45 a.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, a ranger on a backcountry patrol in the Heart Lake area (southeast corner of YNP) detected the new Hancock Fire.

The 0.1-acre fire is believed to be lightning-ignited, since a strike was seen very close to that location a few days prior.

The tree that is on fire is smoldering, with no open flame.