New Rodeo Ground signage place in Green River

Submitted photo by the City of Green River

May 26, 2022 — Press Release

Thanks to donations and volunteers, the Green River rodeo grounds have placed two new signs. Committee Vice President Kelly Harmon says the idea for signage began in 2019, however, because of COVID and other issues, the project took three years to complete.

According to Harmon, the Green River High School welding class of 2021 built one of the signs, while Clint Eddy from Sweetwater Metal Works completed the second sign.

Harmon says the GRHS sign is placed on the Northside of the complex, while the Eddy sign sits on top of the arches that were built in 2019.

Harmon thanked several businesses that help to complete the project, Bobcat of Rock Springs, Pacific Steel, Legend Services, and Rocky Mountain Power Sports. He also thanked several committee members, Kyle and Mandy Alred, Kelly and Laurie Harmon, Kolby Hester, Danny, and Carrie Collins, for their help with the project.