New round of eligibility checks about to start for those on Medicaid

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Thousands will lose their current health coverage this year after Wyoming Medicaid and Child Care CHIP eligibility check resume after an extended pause due to COVID-19. If you qualified for Medicaid during the pandemic, many Americans might have noticed that they were not required to renew yearly like in the past, but instead were automatically renewed. This was due to the Continuous Coverage Department and originally linked to the Public Health Emergency.

Angela Thatcher, Health Insurance Marketplace Navigator of the Southwest Region for Enroll Wyoming, mentioned, “Protections were put back in 2020 by Congress for people to enroll in Medicaid or were already enrolled in Medicaid to stay covered during the pandemic.” In December 2022, a bill was made that severed the link between the Continuous Coverage Department and the Public Health Emergency. This in return allowed the states to look over coverage as a whole. According to Thatcher, “States have until March 31 of 2023 to end requirements regardless of whether or not the Public Health Emergency remains in effect.” By April 1, states have the right to start terminating that coverage for those not enrolled.

Nationally, Medicaid enrollment is up at an all-time high. Around 91 million people are going to go through the process of enrollment and around 15 million people will need Medicaid this year. “In Wyoming, about 87,000 people will re-apply for Medicaid. These enrollment letters for eligibility will start to go out on March 1, 2023. Coverage termination is going to start at the end of April,” Thatcher explained.

Thatcher talked about what people in Wyoming can do to assist in the eligibility process. “In Wyoming, a twelfth of the population is going to be contacted in March. The biggest thing people can do is make sure your contact information is up to date. During the pandemic, a lot of people moved. Please make sure that your contact information is up to date and check your mail for the eligibility form are some things people in Wyoming can do to help the process.” Outdated contact information was explained to be the biggest challenge that Medicaid will face, along with all the people that will need to be contacted. These issues can hinder the process and make it take longer than normal.

“Some people that really need to be on the lookout are those that are turning 19 or 20 because they will no longer be eligible. As well as those whose income increased to a certain point who won’t be eligible for Medicaid.” Thatcher mentioned that even if these people lose their health care, they will still be eligible for the Marketplace, which is where Enroll Wyoming can help.

Open enrollment ended for the Marketplace, but Thatcher explained that there are tons of special enrollment periods, including one for those losing Medicaid. “People will have 60 days to enroll in the Marketplace once they receive their letter if they don’t qualify.” People that lost coverage from 2020 can also qualify, as well as getting married, divorced, having a baby, incarceration, or more. “The Marketplace has changed a lot since it was first introduced. There are no more income caps, more savings available, and more plans. It really expanded out and revised in ways for those people that need it most.” Enroll Wyoming can explain how the Marketplace works and can make sure income and household information is accurate throughout the year.

According to the national projection, about 15% of Americans will lose Medicaid. Within a year, there will be final numbers of how many Americans will be losing this health care service. Wyoming Medicaid announced to Enroll Wyoming that they are fully staffed this year to help in this situation. Enroll Wyoming can aid people in their Medicaid applications and answer any questions that the community might have.

Thatcher finished by stating, “Be patient and wait for the eligibility letters to come in. I cannot stress enough about keeping your contact information up to date. Enroll Wyoming is here for you. Another partner we have here is Wyoming 211. They have wonderful resources for around our county and Wyoming and they can get you in contact with me. I just want everyone to know we are here to help, here to support, and they are not alone and we will do everything we can for them.”

Enroll Wyoming and Wyoming 211 are both free services to the public that help individuals and families find health insurance or other necessities. According to their website, “Wyoming 211 makes it easy to find food, housing, job training, and much more. Wyoming 211 provides the most current and comprehensive database of community resources in the State of Wyoming, which serves as a central access point for connecting Wyoming’s residents to community resources. By simply dialing the number 2-1-1 or searching the website, people can connect to help when they need it.”

For more information or how Enroll Wyoming can help in case of health coverage loss, please dial 2-1-1, visit https://enrollwyo.org/, or if you are from Sweetwater County, you can call Angela Thatcher at 307-625-9109.