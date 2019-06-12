New Technology Suite At UW To Train Engineers Of The Future

The creation of North America’s largest, most technologically advanced center to train the petroleum engineers of the future has taken a major step forward following the installation of a new multimillion-dollar simulator suite at the University of Wyoming.

Drilling Systems has worked with UW’s College of Engineering and Applied Science to build the Drilling and Completions Simulation Laboratory, part of the new $105 million Engineering Education and Research Building, which will officially open in September.

The new laboratory will be used to train future talent for the oil and gas industry using cutting-edge simulator technology and immersive training techniques such as virtual reality. It also will develop new innovative solutions for the global energy sector and industry through simulation, visualization, modeling, consulting and training.

“We are delighted to complete the first stage of our world-leading Engineering Education and Research Building with the installation of this major new simulator suite,” says Douglas Cuthbertson, professor of practice in UW’s Department of Petroleum Engineering. “Our suite features the very latest in simulator technology, digital systems and software, and will give students an unrivaled training experience to make them industry-ready.”

The center features the dual cyber chair DrillSIM 6000 and conventional brake handle DrillSIM 5000. It also includes the CTS 5000 coiled tubing and WL5000 wireline simulators for well intervention and completion activities, along with a workspace that can hold large classes. An instructor at a central command center can control all the units.

Using this technology, students will learn how to operate complex drilling, well control and well-servicing equipment to prepare them for the workplace. They will be able to experience all the movement, sounds, and operations of real offshore and onshore rigs but in a safe environment. Crucially, students also can experience high-risk operational scenarios, which could never be practiced in the field.

The collaboration with Drilling Systems helps UW position itself as a leading global educator for the worldwide energy sector and the largest in North America. It will allow the university to create master’s and Ph.D. programs in drilling and completions to complement its existing programs.

“Technology is embedded into the everyday lives of millennials, and we need to ensure we utilize technology in education to fully engage these students, who will become tomorrow’s workforce,” Cuthbertson says. “This new center demonstrates our commitment to the oil and gas industry and making our college the No. 1 destination for top-flight education and research.”

“Drilling Systems is honored and proud to have our technology and services contributing to the university’s Tier-1 Engineering Initiative,” says Jim Krupa, Drilling Systems regional director. “It is exciting to be involved in developing the next generation of oil and gas engineers.”