New treats, new guy, meet Logan

Photo courtesy of Logan’s Snack Shack

Jesse Rivera, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The community is buzzing about a new local service around town. Logan’s Snack Shack is bringing home-baked goods to a whole new level. This young entrepreneur makes delicious treats each week and delivers them to his customer’s front doors.

Who is Logan?

Logan is a thirteen-year-old young man who started his business, Logan’s Snack Shack, in the middle of June. Since then, Logan has been one busy kid. Every Tuesday a featured treat is posted to Logan’s Snack Shack Facebook page, where customers have the opportunity to put in an order. All orders for that week are closed by Saturday afternoon. Once orders are closed, Logan starts getting busy in the kitchen as he prepares enough treats to fulfill his orders. Once these tasty snacks are complete, Logan’s job is far from over because he also offers a delivery service as well. Logan goes door to door to deliver each one of his orders on Sunday evenings and Monday mornings. Each order is perfectly packaged with an adorable little thank-you sticker attached.

Photo courtesy of Logan’s Snack Shack

About Logan and Logan’s Snack Shack

Logan’s passion for baking first began years ago, when he would help bake with his mother Ashley Ehlert. A few years later, he went on his own to bake independently. This innovative thirteen-year-old boy decided he wanted to make treats for the community because he is not quite old enough to get a traditional job. However, Logan wanted the ability to make money for the summer months while school is not in session. He knew how much people love fresh homemade foods, this is where the vision for Logan’s Snack Shack emerged.

On average, Logan gets around 30 to 40 orders a week. This past week when he made his famous “Swig Cookies” he had reached his highest number of orders thus far at a total of 45 orders for the week. When it comes to cooking in the kitchen, Logan is pretty independent, although he says he does receive some guidance from his mom when needed. All of Logan’s treats are especially inspired by family recipes that he gets out of his mother’s home cookbooks.

In a recent interview, when asked what the future holds for Logan, he informed Wyo4News that he is not yet sure if he will pursue a future in baking, however, it is possible he could change his mind about it later on. Big and better things are believed to be coming for this inspiring young entrepreneur.