New Trustee appointed for SWCSD#1

Sweetwater County, Wyoming – At a special school board meeting this evening, the Board of Trustees appointed Mr. Cole Wright as the successor trustee for the remainder of the unfilled term of John Bettolo until December 1, 2022.



The Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) will be hosting an in-person listening session in Rock Springs on Monday, November 14, 2022 from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m. at the Central Administration Building. WDE is updating the statewide Digital Learning Plan, which supports school districts in addressing education technology opportunities and priorities. All members of the community are invited to attend and share their digital learning ideas, needs, and hopes to help improve Wyoming’s access and use of technology in education.

The Board of Education will hold a Public Hearing at its regular monthly Board Meeting on Monday, November 14, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. The Public Hearing will be for the purpose of considering an amendment to the budget regarding Special Revenue Funds. The regular monthly Board Meeting will follow the Public Hearing.The agenda is available at https://go.boarddocs.com/wy/sweetwater1/Board.nsf The Public Hearing and monthly Board Meeting will be held in person at the Central Administration Building and will also be live streamed on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ITSCSD1/

Written public comments will need to be submitted prior to the live event and may be made at https://forms.gle/4t5Sw1Tfs5QEJcZg9 until Monday, November 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

Oral public comments can also be made in person during the public comment portions of the meeting.

