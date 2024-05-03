New UW “Go Pokes” license plates available this October

May 3, 2024 — Wyo4News

If you would like to show your support for University of Wyoming athletics while driving around, then the new look “Go Pokes” license plates might be the ticket.

Last month, UW alumni and current UW specaility plate owners were asked to vote their favorite of two UW plate designs. The winner was the license plate shown above. The current UW gold with brown numbers license plate will be phased out this year as state law requires that the design of all Wyoming license plates have a significantly different look every eight years.

The sale of the current gold UW plate will end on May 31, 2024. According to the University of Wyoming website, the pre-ordering portal for the new UW, plates will open in late October of this year. This timeframe will apply to both current and new plate owners. The website states that current plate holders can renew and keep their current number. Application and pricing information is available here.

The “Go Pokes” license plates are available to all Wyoming residents, not just UW alumni.

This new design marks the beginning of the third cycle of the UW license plate program. Since 2008, over 14,800 plates have been sold helping to raise more than $1.4 million in scholarship support for UW students.