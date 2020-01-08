New Wolves mascot donated to Green River High School

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Jan. 8, 2020) — After wearing a decades old wolf mascot during last basketball season, Green River High School junior Oran Pavey set out to get a new one for this season. His efforts have paid off.

This basketball season, Pavey will be wearing one of two new Wolves mascot outfits thanks to generous donations from Mandros Painting Inc. of Green River and Industrial Services, Inc. of Rock Springs.

The Wolves basketball teams will be competing in Cheyenne Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.