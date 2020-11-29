New Wyoming Cowboy basketball coach scores win in his debut

Advertisement

(November 29, 2020) — The Jeff Linder era of Wyoming Cowboy basketball has started on a happy note as the Pokes defeated Mississippi Valley State 97-61 in Laramie Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys opened the contest going 5-of-5 from behind the 3-point arc and never looked back.

“I thought the first 20 minutes, we did a really good job, and we actually came out better than I thought we would,” Linder said. “That was the first time, as a group, that we’ve actually played more than three trips up and down, the court in a long time. We just haven’t had the bodies to do that. But just proud of the effort of our guys today. The second half, we got a little tired.”

Wyoming recorded 24 assists on the night on 35 made baskets for the most in a contest since having 28 against Drake on Dec. 2, 2017. It was the most points in a season opener since recording 101 against Bristol during the 2015-16 opener. It was also the most by a Cowboy coach in his first game since 113 against Denver in 1987 in Benny Dees’ debut.

Junior Hunter Thompson led the Pokes tying a career-high with 25 points. He was 5-of-7 from behind the arc and added six rebounds. Junior Drake Jeffries added 19 points and led the Pokes with eight rebounds in his debut. Poke freshman Marcus Williams added 20 points and had eight assists.

The Cowboys shot 52 percent from the field for the night and held the Delta Devils to 37 percent. Wyoming shot 37 percent from behind the arc in the contest holding MVSU to 31 percent. Wyoming owned a 41-38 advantage on the glass and scored 40 points in the paint.

Wyoming opened the game on a 17-2 run on their way to a 57-26 halftime lead.

Wyoming returns to the Double-A Monday night against Texas Southern, who lost 85-65 Saturday to Oklahoma State. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and streamed at 99KSIT.com beginning at 6:30 p.m.