New year, new ‘Walmart Wellness Day’ free screenings & affordable immunizations

Walmart Wellness Day, on Jan. 20 will provide free screenings & affordable immunizations.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 18, 2024 — A new year presents the opportunity for a new you, and Walmart invites communities to own their health journey by joining us for the first Wellness Day of 2024 on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Nearly 4,600 Walmart pharmacies across the country will host Walmart Wellness Day events. Walmart Wellness Day events at your Rock Springs Walmart Supercenter #1461 at 201 Gateway Blvd. will include the following health resources administered by qualified Pharmacy and Vision Center teams:

Glucose

Cholesterol

Blood pressure

Body Mass Index

Vision Screenings

Flu

Measles

Mumps

Pneumonia

Tetanus

HPV

Rubella (MMR)

Varicella (chickenpox/shingles)

Whooping cough (TDAP)

Hepatitis A & B

No cost to patient COVID-19 vaccines

“What an ideal opportunity we have to begin the year connecting with the communities we serve,” said Kevin Host, Walmart’s Senior Vice President of Pharmacy. “Wellness Day is a fun experience that allows customers and patients to check in on their health. I’m immensely proud of the ways we continue to build on our touchpoints of care across Health & Wellness at Walmart.”

Since 2014, Walmart pharmacies have hosted Walmart Wellness Days, contributing more than 5 million free health screenings for customers. More than 4,000 Walmart stores are in medically underserved areas, which means Walmart is often the first stop for health care in these rural and underserved communities.