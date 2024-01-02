New Year’s baby arrives in 2024

Hayden Zumbrennen, the son of Monica and Alec Zumbrennen, is Sweetwater County’s first baby of 2024.

January 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County’s first baby of the new year has officially arrived.

Hayden Zumbrennen was born bright and early at 6:54 am. Jan. 1, 2024, to Monica and Alec Zumbrennen of Rawlins. He came into the world at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County weighing 8 pounds, 15.9 ounces, and measuring 21 inches.

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County Auxiliary welcomed the New Year Baby by donating a basket to the family with a variety of items for the new parents and baby. The donation included a $50 Wal-Mart gift certificate, a baby bathtub, clothes, teethers, cloth books, blankets, towels, washcloths, changing pad, baby wipes, a piggy bank, first memories scrapbook, a range of learning toys, and much more.

