Newcomb v. Chuck Gray lawsuit dismissed

Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 5, 2024 — On January 4, 2024, Wyoming District Court Judge Misha Westby dismissed a lawsuit filed in Wyoming District Court, Newcomb v. Chuck Gray. The lawsuit, filed by Tim Newcomb, sought to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from future ballots in Wyoming.

“I am extremely pleased with Judge Westby’s decision to dismiss Mr. Newcomb’s outrageously wrong and repugnant lawsuit to remove Donald Trump and Cynthia Lummis from the ballot in Wyoming,” Wyoming Secretary of State Chuck Gray said. “I have been working to make sure that Donald Trump will be able to be on the ballot, and I am happy our motion to dismiss this lawsuit was granted. I will continue to fight against this nationwide effort in order to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that the people of Wyoming can choose who to elect for themselves.”

There are still lawsuits pending in 19 states that will determine whether or not the 14th Amendment, which was enacted after the Civil War and disqualifies government officials who “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” from holding office, will prevent Trump from staying on the ballot in those states. So far, the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s secretary of state have both found Mr. Trump ineligible under that provision. Former President Trump can appeal those decisions. With Colorado having disqualified Trump from the ballot, the United States Supreme Court justices are under pressure to intervene in the case.