Newmar Rally makes an impact in Sweetwater County

The Food Bank of Sweetwater County – Photo submitted by the Sweetwater Events Complex

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Following the success of the Newmar Kountry Klub International Rally earlier this month the Sweetwater Events Complex would like to highlight some of what the Newmar Kountry Klub accomplished for our community in the week that they were here.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Representatives from the Newmar Kountry Klub worked closely with both the Food Bank of Sweetwater County as well as the Red Desert Humane Society to gather donations and raise money. In total, rally attendees raised almost $8,000 in cash for the food bank alongside donations of food, personal items, and nearly five thousand diapers. The Red Desert Humane Society received 587 pounds of dog food, 118 pounds of cat food, toys, cleaning supplies, and over $10,000 in cash. On top of these efforts, nearly three hundred stuffed animals were donated to first responders.

All of us at the Sweetwater Events Complex are blown away and humbled by the work rally attendees put in for the community. We encourage everyone to keep this spirit of generosity alive and give back to the community however you can – whether it be donating goods or donating your time.