NFF and College Hall of Fame remembers former Wyoming Cowboys football coach

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 29, 2020) – Each year, the National Football Foundation and College of Fame, which is based out of Texas, remembers those who have passed away over the previous 12 months.

In 2020, one former University of Wyoming football coach was remembered and honored.

Fred Akers, who coached the Cowboys in the mid 1970s, passed away earlier this month on Dec. 7 at the age of 82.

Akers coached two seasons at Wyoming, leading the Cowboys to the Western Athletic Conference in 1976 after posting an 8-4 record. That Wyoming football team reached the Fiesta Bowl and lost to the Oklahoma Sooners.

Prior to taking his first college head coaching gig with the Cowboys, Akers was a high school football coach in the early 1960s and was the University of Texas offense coordinator for eight seasons.

He left Wyoming in 1977 to return to Texas and take the head coaching job with Longhorns, where he remained for nine years. He then coached Purdue University for three seasons and returned to the high school level in 1999.

As a college head coach, Akers had an overall record of 108-75-3.

