NFL Draft begins this evening as many former Cowboys hope to get the call

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 23, 2020) — Day one of the NFL Draft will take place tonight, with rounds two and three on Friday and the last four rounds on Saturday. Casper, Wyoming native Logan Wilson has drawn a lot of national attention. Tonight’s draft is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MDT with the first round beginning at 6 p.m..

The former Cowboy linebacker was recently listed as the 66th best pick by ESPN in this year’s NFL Draft. Other projections have him as a top 100 pick. Many mock drafts have Wilson being picked in the third round with a few saying possibly in the late second round.

Wilson’s teammate and fellow Casper native, tight end Josh Harshman is also hoping hear his name called by Saturday.

A number of other former Wyoming Cowboys, besides Harshman and Wilson, worked out for NFL scouts back on March 10 during Wyoming’s Pro Day. They are defensive end Josiah Hall, cornerback/kick returner Tyler Hall, safety Alijah Halliburton, wide receiver Raghib Ismail Jr., linebacker Cassh Maluia, wide receiver John Okwoli, kicker Cooper Rothe, and punter Ryan Galovich.

A year ago, Cowboy safety Marcus Epps was picked by the Minnesota Vikings as the 19th pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Wyoming has had at least one player selected in each of the past three NFL Drafts and four selections in the past five years under the guidance of current head coach Craig Bohl.