NHSFR Queen competition starts today

Payton Bischoff, Wyoming’s High School Queen (Wyo4News photo)

July 11, 2024 — Wyo4News

While the rodeo competition portion of the National High School Finals Rodeo will not start until this Sunday at the Sweetwater Events Complex, the queen competition starts today. Yesterday evening, state rodeo queens from various states gathered for a welcome social.

Today, contestants will start their journey to the national crown at Western Wyoming Community College. They will take a written test, be given an orientation, and attend a social event with judges. Later this afternoon, rodeo queen candidates will move to the Sweetwater Events Complex for a horsemanship competition and personal interviews.

The queen competition will end this Saturday. The winner will be announced and crowned before the rodeo’s final performance.

Team Wyoming is represented by Payton Bischoff of Lovell, named the 2024-25 Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo Queen last month during the Wyoming State High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs.