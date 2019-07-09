NHSFR Queen Competition Starts Up Friday

Rock Springs, WY (7/9/19) – The National High School Finals Rodeo’s first rodeo performance is coming this Sunday at the Sweetwater Events Complex. For 42 cowgirls competing in the Queen Contest, the competition starts Friday morning and continues through Saturday, July 20 with the crowning ceremony.

This year’s queen competition will feature 42 cowgirls, including Wyoming’s Nakel Philpott. Queen events include written tests, horsemanship, modeling, and impromptu questioning. The contestants will have an option attendance “Let’s Get Acquainted” social Thursday evening.

The reigning NHSFR Queen is Shelbi Rice of Arkansas. According to the NHSFR website, Wyoming’s Stephanie Marquiss was the last Wyoming contestant to win the event back in 1991.