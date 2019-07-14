NHSFR Rodeo Performances Start Up Tonight

Rock Springs WY (7/14/19) – All the rodeo action of the National High School Finals Rodeo will start up tonight with Performance #1 at 7:00 p.m. All events are taking place at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Over 1,500 competitors from 43 states, numerous Canadian Provinces, Australia and Mexico will take part in the largest rodeo in the world.

Tickets for each performance will be available at the gates approximately 90 minutes prior to each of the 13 performances. Individual performance tickets are $15.00 for adults and $10.00 for children (5 to 12 years). Season pass tickets to all 13 performances are also available.

After tonight’s initial performance, two performances will take place each day, Monday through Saturday at 9:00 a.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. The Championship Round Performance is Saturday night at 7:00 p.m.