Nielsen preliminary hearing continued to Jan. 15

Green River man charged with the first degree murder of a 5-year-old boy

By Ann Jantz, Wyo4News

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (Dec. 11, 2019) — The preliminary hearing of a Green River man charged with the first-degree murder of a 5-year-old boy was continued Wednesday.

Christopher James Nielsen, 26, of Green River, was to appear today in the Sweetwater County Third Circuit Court, but his hearing was moved to 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020. He remains in the Sweetwater County Detention Center with bond set at $1 million.

Nielsen was arrested on Nov. 14 and charged with aggravated child abuse, inflicting serious bodily injury and substantial mental and emotional injury on Anthony James Radcliff, 5. The Green River boy subsequently died on Nov. 28.

Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe filed the first degree murder charge after learning of the boy’s death. He said Wyoming law makes the distinction that felony murder can occur when a death happens in the perpetration of another felony.

Nielsen was reportedly babysitting Radcliff at the time.

According to the affidavit, doctors discovered Radcliff suffered severe brain trauma from the alleged incident. The trauma was determined to be consistent with severe shaking, which caused the boy’s brain to swell and bleed.

Radcliff also suffered other suspicious injuries, including bruises deep in the ear, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit reports that Nielsen allegedly admitted to police he had shaken Radcliff after becoming frustrated and angry with the boy when he wouldn’t go to bed. Nielsen also allegedly admitted to having a temper, called himself “a monster” and said it was his fault Radcliff was in the hospital near death.

Nielsen could face the death penalty if convicted of first-degree murder.