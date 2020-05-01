Nikole Andicoechea named Volunteer of the Month by Downtown URA

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Nikole Andicoechea as the Volunteer of the Month for April.

Nikole, a Rock Springs resident and 2013 Rock Springs High School graduate is recognized for reorganizing, deep-cleaning the Broadway Theater, picking up litter in the pedestrian underpass on Broadway Street, preparing canvases for the next round of artwork for the Art Underground and making other areas in Downtown Rock Springs look more attractive such as Bank Court.

Nikole has a Bachelor’s in Human Resource Management, loves to travel, and go to live concerts whether it’s country, hip-hop or pop.

Nikole hopes the locals and visitors will take better care of the community after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was glad to have had this opportunity to tidy Downtown up,” Nikole said. “It’s a good time to get this area back into shape for the upcoming gatherings.”

Nikole is especially looking forward to seeing the new artwork in the Art Underground this summer.

According to Nikole, since volunteering, she notices the importance of maintaining a clean environment for events in the Downtown area. It also takes a team to tackle big tasks.

“Get a group of friends and see what you can do as volunteers for Downtown,” she suggested. “Pick an event and offer to clean up afterward.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com