Nine more Wyoming residents dead who have tested positive for COVID-19

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 7, 2020)

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 7, 2020) – Nine more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states.

An older adult Campbell County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized; it is unclear whether he had had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Carbon County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Converse County woman died last month. The woman had been hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming; it is unclear whether she had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Laramie County man died last month. The man had been hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Lincoln County woman died late last month. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Natrona County man died late last month. The man was not hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County man died late last month. The man was hospitalized; it’s unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Sheridan County woman died within the last week. The woman was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

An older adult Uinta County man died within the last week. The man was hospitalized both in and outside of Wyoming and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 114 coronavirus-related deaths, 14,045 lab-confirmed cases and 2,552 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.