Nine new COVID-19 cases in Sweetwater County, total now 112

UPDATE 4:41 p.m: The Wyoming Department of Health has reported the death of a Laramie County man from COVID-19, bringing the total in Wyoming to 21.

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (July 7, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, as of Tuesday, July 7, Sweetwater County has added another nine laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total to 112. Sweetwater County still has 10 probable cases.

Statewide, 29 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported. There are now 1,378 laboratory-confirmed cases and 333 probable cases. 1,011 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 263 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is still 20.

