Sweetwater County with nine new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 25, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, nine new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Sweetwater County. This brings the total to 66 in Sweetwater County, with eight probable cases.

Statewide, there are 1,052 laboratory-confirmed cases and 274 probable cases. 781 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 215 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 20.

