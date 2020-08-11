Nine people arrested in Texas child prostitution sting

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]
KILLEEN, TEXAS (August 11, 2020) — On August 8, in Texas, the Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit, in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program, concluded a two-day child prostitution sting.
The overall goal of this joint effort was to locate and arrest subjects who were willing to make overt efforts to pay minors to engage in sexual acts. During this operation, nine suspects, three of whom are military, contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age. These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol. The suspects were apprehended without incident when they arrived at a predetermined location.
The operation concluded with seven felony prostitution charges, two misdemeanor prostitution charges, and two guns were confiscated. The nine individuals arrested are below:
- Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, Felony Prostitution under 18
- Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution
- Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A Prostitution