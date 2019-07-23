Nine-Year-Old Girl Injured By Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park (July 23, 2019) – According to officials in Yellowstone National Park, on the afternoon of July 22, there was an incident with a bull bison near Observation Point Trail in the Old Faithful Geyser area.

According to witnesses, a group of approximately 50 people was within 5-10 feet of the bison for at least 20 minutes before eventually causing the bison to charge the group.

During the incident a nine-year-old girl from Odessa, FL was charged and tossed into the air by the bull bison.

The girl was taken to the Old Faithful Lodge by her family where she was assessed and treated by a park emergency medical providers, and later taken to and released from the Old Faithful Clinic.

No citations have been issued. The incident is still under investigation.

Park officials would like to remind the public that the wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild. When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space. Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves. If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.

Read more about safety in the park, including how to behave around wildlife.

Visitors are encouraged to take the Yellowstone Pledge.