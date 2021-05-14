No. 1 seed Lady Tigers face Natrona County in regional semifinals

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 14, 2021) – The No.1 seed Rock Springs High School Lady Tigers soccer team is at Evanston this weekend to compete at the Class 4A West Regional tournament.

The Lady Tigers enter the postseason tournament as the best seed in the western conference with a 12-2 overall record and 11-0-0-1 in conference play. As the No. 1 seed, the Lady Tigers received a first-round bye for the tournament and automatically qualify for the state tournament, which is next weekend in Cheyenne.

After defeating Star Valley in the first round, No. 4 Natrona County will be the Lady Tigers first opponent. They play at noon today.

If the Lady Tigers grab the victory, they will play in the 4A West Regional Championship at noon on Saturday.

The regional tournament is being played at Evanston Middle School in Evanston.