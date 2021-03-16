No. 14 Cowgirls to play No. 3 UCLA in first round of NCAA tournament

Advertisement

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 15, 2021) — After a five-day wait, the Mountain West Tournament Champion Wyoming Cowgirl basketball team has an opponent for the NCAA Tournament as the Cowgirls received the No. 14 seed in the Hemisfair Region and will take on the No. 3 seed UCLA Monday, March 22 at 8 p.m., Mountain Time.

Next week’s contest will be played at the Frank Erwin Center on the campus of the University of Texas. UCLA enters with a 16-5 mark on the season and received an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Monday’s game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK-AM beginning at 7:30 p.m. with the tipoff scheduled for 8 p.m.