No. 5 Rock Springs traveling to Cheyenne to take on No. 3 Central

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 16, 2020) – The Rock Springs High School Tigers are winners of three straight going into Friday’s matchup against Cheyenne Central High School. The game will be a test for the young Tigers squad with Central sitting at a record of 6-1 and tied at the top of the Class 4A standings.

Rock Springs head coach Mark Lenhardt said the key to the game will be limiting the Indians’ offense, which features University of Wyoming signee senior wide receiver Andrew Johnson.

“Defensively, we got to limit the big play. We got to make them earn everything they get. Johnson can’t go off for 200 yards receiving and we can’t give up 200 yards rushing. We really need to limit their yards per attempt and put them in third down situations to make them convert and not have it be so easy for them,” he said.

Part of limiting their big plays offensively will be simply not allowing them to get on the field. Lenhardt wants to run the football and run it a lot.

“I think we need to try to rush for 200 yards. The more we can keep their offense off the field, the better off we’ll be,” he said.

“I think we need to do a good job, like we have all year, at not turning the ball over offensively. We’re currently No. 1 in all of 4A at not turning the football over. We’ve only had five turnovers all year. That’s really, really good, considering we have so many young players playing. I’ve been really pleased.”

The Tigers are riding high after winning three straight, which puts them tied for second in the 4A standings with a 4-3 record. Lenhardt said confidence is key but remaining humble is equally as important.

“I think our guys respect how good that team is and how well they’re coached. It’s one of those things where we want our guys going in confident, feeling that they can compete. This is always a humbling game. The difference between winning and losing is a couple of turnovers and a couple of injuries. We tried to express that to our players on a daily basis,” he said.

The game is scheduled to kickoff at 6 p.m.