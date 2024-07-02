No “Brown Bag Concert” today, Concerts in the Park is on for Wednesday

July 2, 2024 — Wyo4News

Due to the 4th of July holiday, there will be no Brown Bag Concert today in Downtown Rock Springs. That concert series will resume next Tuesday at noon. Next Tuesday’s free concert at the Bank Court area will feature the Ellie and Austin Band, an acoustic duo from Rock Springs. The concert will take place from noon to 1:30 p.m.

The free Concerts in the Park series in Bunning Park will take place Wednesday, July 3. Flyover Town, a country duo from Green River, will perform starting at 7 p.m., and food concessions will be available.

Both events are sponsored by WyoRadio.