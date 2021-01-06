No fans to be allowed at UW events through end of January

Advertisement

Wyo4News Staff [PRESS RELEASE]

LARAMIE, WYOMING (January 6, 2020) — The University of Wyoming Athletics Department has been informed that fans will not be allowed to attend UW Athletics events through at least Jan. 25, 2021. These guidelines follow the most recent Public Health Order issued by the Wyoming Department of Health regarding COVID-19 and gatherings of more than 10 people. The most recent public health order has been put in place to run from Jan. 9, 2021 through Jan. 25, 2021.

Only a limited number of family members of student-athletes and coaches along with essential personnel working the events will be allowed at UW Athletics events through Jan. 25.

Advertisement

These guidelines apply to all UW Athletics events for all sports.

The initial public health order affecting UW Athletics events, as well as many other public events throughout the state was originally set to expire on Jan. 8, 2021, before it was extended through Jan. 25.

The Public Health Order from the Wyoming Department of Health regarding gatherings of more than 10 people may be found at: https://health.wyo.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/19th-Continuation-Public-Health-Order-2.pdf